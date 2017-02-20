Transcript for US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

Breaking news overnight Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is now in Baghdad for an unannounced visit he's expected to reassure the Iraqis that the US does not intend to seize Iraqi oil. An idea that president trump has mentioned Mattis also tells reporters at the president's new immigration ban is likely to make an exception for Iraqis. Who have participated in the battle against crisis. And that that was at a new stage now with Iraqi forces again advancing on Mosul ice is still holds half of Iraq's second biggest city. The Iraqi Government forces are getting air support from the US led coalition. Liberating the rest of muscle will not be easy the streets are narrow there are still hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in their homes.

