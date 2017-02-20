US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived on an unannounced visit in Iraq as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moved into its second day, and as the Pentagon considers ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq & Syria.
Breaking news overnight Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is now in Baghdad for an unannounced visit he's expected to reassure the Iraqis that the US does not intend to seize Iraqi oil. An idea that president trump has mentioned Mattis also tells reporters at the president's new immigration ban is likely to make an exception for Iraqis. Who have participated in the battle against crisis. And that that was at a new stage now with Iraqi forces again advancing on Mosul ice is still holds half of Iraq's second biggest city. The Iraqi Government forces are getting air support from the US led coalition. Liberating the rest of muscle will not be easy the streets are narrow there are still hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in their homes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

