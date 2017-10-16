Transcript for US father of 3 killed in worst terror attack in Somalia's history

And a Minnesota man is among the victims of a deadly truck bombing in Somalia. The father of three was in Mogadishu's to apply for a job at the United Nations new 300 people were killed and hundreds more injured. It's being called the deadliest attack in the country's history the government is blaming the officer Bob terror group for the attack. Now to the other story breaking overnight a long simmering dispute between two American allies any rock now threatens to ignite into an all out civil war. The Iraq state media is reporting that Iraqi troops have launched an operation aimed at recapturing Kurdish held oil fields. And military base near Kirkuk in Northern Iraq. Iraqi forces left those sites as ice is pushed in three years ago. But this would be Baghdad's first use of military force since the region voted for independence from Iraq last month. US led coalition has urged both sides to avoid escalating tensions.

