US intelligence agencies assessing N. Korean missile launch

North Korea announced on state television Tuesday night that it had tested a new type of mobile-launched intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Hwasong 15, that it said was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to the mainland U.S.
3:00 | 11/30/17

Transcript for US intelligence agencies assessing N. Korean missile launch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

North Korea announced on state television Tuesday night that it had tested a new type of mobile-launched intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called the Hwasong 15, that it said was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to the mainland U.S.
