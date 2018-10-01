US officials stumped on illnesses in Cuba, open door to 'viral' or 'ultrasound' cause

More
A new report claimed the FBI uncovered "no evidence" of a "sonic attack."
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US officials stumped on illnesses in Cuba, open door to 'viral' or 'ultrasound' cause
State Department officials are now offering a new theory about what caused that mystery illness at the US embassy in Havana more than a year ago. They say a virus may have been used to sick in 24 diplomats at the American facility. But they told a senate committee they still don't know exactly what causes people to get sick. The new FBI report says there's a no evidence that sonic waves were used against the Americans. And a federal court has ordered state lawmakers in North Carolina to redraw their State's congressional district map. A new ruling says those districts must be re drawn because of the previous map was created to in trench Republican control. North Carolina's congressional delegation the new map must be approved in two weeks but state lawmakers playing to appeal last night's ruling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52256077,"title":"US officials stumped on illnesses in Cuba, open door to 'viral' or 'ultrasound' cause","duration":"3:00","description":"A new report claimed the FBI uncovered \"no evidence\" of a \"sonic attack.\"","url":"/International/video/us-officials-stumped-illnesses-cuba-open-door-viral-52256077","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.