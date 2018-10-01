Transcript for US officials stumped on illnesses in Cuba, open door to 'viral' or 'ultrasound' cause

State Department officials are now offering a new theory about what caused that mystery illness at the US embassy in Havana more than a year ago. They say a virus may have been used to sick in 24 diplomats at the American facility. But they told a senate committee they still don't know exactly what causes people to get sick. The new FBI report says there's a no evidence that sonic waves were used against the Americans. And a federal court has ordered state lawmakers in North Carolina to redraw their State's congressional district map. A new ruling says those districts must be re drawn because of the previous map was created to in trench Republican control. North Carolina's congressional delegation the new map must be approved in two weeks but state lawmakers playing to appeal last night's ruling.

