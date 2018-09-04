Transcript for How will the US respond to the alleged Syrian chemical attack?

Ian panel was in London with the latest on Syria in what can you tell us. Look let's just ketchup on the events really over the last 48 Paulus we knew that the rebel held district in Syria is right Clifton the capital Damascus. Has been fighting. Being bombardment that many months if not many years but there was one particular straw that took place late on Saturday evening. That is and its to have been chemicals strike according president trump. He's comments have actually walls a chemical attack Cindy some of the symptoms on the ground seem to indicate that some. Pool of agents being used whistle pictures of people fund mouth people struggling to meet needing and it's odd watering. People being doused down with oozes. The allegation on the ground walls that they walk yet economic and coats we don't know that it's and that. Anybody that can. Ascertain whether it'll happen is he organized nation for the prevention of chemical weapons and handle that on the grounds that it will be well now arguing about what these walls. Walt Wolfson but he Hayes a president from. Said that that would be some consequence to this we don't know war that will be there are meetings going on their discussions taking place evidence. Is being discussed by intelligence and pentagon officials. That's a winner in this stage win I will wait and see what's happened separately from that. That was walls and strike against a Syrian military place me in this lab analyst. At that point many people fool with this the United States starting to respond them that wasn't the case the allegations being that this was an Israeli. Military attack. Why Israel while forward its epic reports in the ring union. Military base so it's entirely possible the two things happen. That connected but Paul signals that lots of questions swirling and lots of questions about war happens next. Ian. From what I understand this is a part of the country you part of the world where information is hard to get in and get out. What do we know in terms of deaths at this point we're hearing and seeing some images of people forming at the mouth and those types of things. Why did so difficult and when might we learn more. Yeah I mean he's incredibly hard to verify anything but it's happening certainly those kind of bank license or at month. It is in effect surrounded by a hostile forces all hostile to. The rebels who of that so it means you can't get any independence assesses that of these the international. Red crescent isn't that there are no independent moments embodies the UN isn't that your PCW isn't that. And so we have to rely on claim and counterclaim and oversee we see these videos now we used to seeing that's and sometimes if possible of people get out to get eyewitness testimony the timing works a background work Siegel re able to Marxist thing. Some more detail about exactly what happened but he's very reg gale to say beyond a shadow but that's exactly what happened how has taken place be full for example. The attack one year ago comes take two which led to a US multiple US. Ministry. Missile strikes that were launched against this particular advice from whacked. The attack could Ingles but that is rats we have to rely home the testimony the people who are essentially part of the conflict but there are medics on the ground people who are not necessarily pots in conflict. They are just helping people as asthmatics is those rescue workers who are the ones who are saying look this is what happened. In terms of numbers. People are saying dozens but again there is no accurate figure in this state has very difficult if that place is being continually bombarded. To for someone to go around and take a boxes that we'll how many people died in a blog having proper burials. The conflict is on the way people are trying to flee this talk and evacuation. So any kind of clinical empirical assessment is incredibly hot. One more question for you and you mention that the president's comments what if anything could he do in what has the US done in the past. Yet so what took place twelve months ago was at in the fact a limited missile strike against this one at place. Now was the first US military action against the Syrian regime. Since the start that the conflict in the country although of CUS planes have been active in the fight. Against I six it was a limited minutes he struck ten me though it it damaged the infrastructure only slightly base was up and operational within days. And the fight to jets will once again attacking targets which that. Once again to civilian deaths so for the president to respond this conference have an impact and volume that would that would mean we mean well effectively that president asset we'll have to receive the message that this kind of attack is no longer tolerate it. And that means sending a message to Russia and Iran that it and that requires a fairly significant military response. As hard to imagine whether or not that is something that the president is willing to do there's one thing to say the that there will be big price to be eight. It much harder to decide while that prices. Ian panel thank you so much.

