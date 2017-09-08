Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb, flees scene

More
Six French soldiers were injured on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck them in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.
0:25 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb, flees scene
Are following some breaking news from overseas right now we're manhunt is under way in France after car struck several French soldiers. At least six soldiers were hit by the vehicle in a Paris suburb. Where they control. The injuries are not life threatening the mayor of that suburb moments ago calling this incident a deliberate attack. France is still under a state of emergency due to recent terror attacks were gonna have the very latest on this on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49109915,"title":"Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb, flees scene","duration":"0:25","description":"Six French soldiers were injured on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck them in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.","url":"/International/video/vehicle-hits-soldiers-paris-suburb-flees-scene-49109915","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.