Transcript for Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb, flees scene

Are following some breaking news from overseas right now we're manhunt is under way in France after car struck several French soldiers. At least six soldiers were hit by the vehicle in a Paris suburb. Where they control. The injuries are not life threatening the mayor of that suburb moments ago calling this incident a deliberate attack. France is still under a state of emergency due to recent terror attacks were gonna have the very latest on this on Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.