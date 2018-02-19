Villages covered in ash after volcano erupts in Indonesia

More
A volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sent columns of ash shooting into the sky on Monday, prompting a "code red" warning to airlines by an Australian agency monitoring volcanic ash.
0:48 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Villages covered in ash after volcano erupts in Indonesia
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53197407,"title":"Villages covered in ash after volcano erupts in Indonesia","duration":"0:48","description":"A volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sent columns of ash shooting into the sky on Monday, prompting a \"code red\" warning to airlines by an Australian agency monitoring volcanic ash.","url":"/International/video/villages-covered-ash-volcano-erupts-indonesia-53197407","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.