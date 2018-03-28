Vladimir Putin: In a minute

More
Russia's president has served as the country's leader since New Year's Eve 1999.
1:02 | 03/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vladimir Putin: In a minute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54068349,"title":"Vladimir Putin: In a minute","duration":"1:02","description":"Russia's president has served as the country's leader since New Year's Eve 1999. ","url":"/International/video/vladimir-putin-minute-54068349","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.