Vladimir Putin photographed shirtless, again, in Siberia

More
He was caught shirtless once again while spearfishing in the mountains.
1:06 | 08/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vladimir Putin photographed shirtless, again, in Siberia
The president of Russia and Felix long walks he likes fishing. He likes to be chaplains the likes of me topless. Into the pits that we've all hoped for. Sexy Vlad is back for the outdoorsman. Yeah variant on vacation in southern Siberia. Just didn't politician inflection. They are now looking bad. He's totally flexing his triceps as he grabs. That significant impact there as an old glory oh boy well had this and we'll bring those other. Those kids showed up into the fish are jumping out there it's sort of pet. Oh my god for those pecs are rocking van. That nothing bad either way there's defense minister next June. They love little cam up Anaheim. I'm very sporty look for both of them nothing says defense like shirtless man. At CNN angina asthma and admitted he means coming out of this now there is riding the Wall Street don't. And there is. On the I didn't grow up not a dictator move and I'm playing the magic prudent. Got to happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49074007,"title":"Vladimir Putin photographed shirtless, again, in Siberia","duration":"1:06","description":"He was caught shirtless once again while spearfishing in the mountains.","url":"/International/video/vladimir-putin-photographed-shirtless-siberia-49074007","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.