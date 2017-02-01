Now Playing: Woman Caught in Rip Current Airlifted to Safety

Now Playing: Time Lapse of Rolling Smog Shows Beijing's Pollution Problem

Now Playing: Watch This Beautiful Fireworks Time Lapse

Now Playing: Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack

Now Playing: Manhunt Continues for Shooter in Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39

Now Playing: Stepped-Up Security at New Year Celebrations Seen Across the Globe

Now Playing: Manhunt Launched for Shooter in Istanbul Nightclub Massacre

Now Playing: Dozens Killed in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub

Now Playing: Turkey Nightclub Terror Attack Kills at Least 39

Now Playing: Rio De Janeiro Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Moscow Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Karachi, Pakistan Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Hong Kong Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train

Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Vladimir Putin 'Very Smart'

Now Playing: Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey

Now Playing: Rothschild Giraffe Born at Chester Zoo