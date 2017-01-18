World's Oldest Panda Celebrates Birthday

Giant panda Basi celebrated her 37th birthday, making her the world's oldest of her kind living in captivity. Panda fans the from around the world flocked to her birthday bash.
Transcript for World's Oldest Panda Celebrates Birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

