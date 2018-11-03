Transcript for Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees

Ninety. Then went hunting a socialist. The script when he could you can you know take us conclusive hooked on some. She anyway just to see your complete. Knowledge based tool for us crazy he know what. Hewlett assisting Anderson she is saint towards you know. He only implement Wendell. Finished and it won't. To come not finished only its neck pain. And have could have teasing me. No I'm not here arrangements. You know quite impressed physical. Or not to run can now see no patient with us. And facial of this and transient people can I kept them from pollution causes. And so bushel from. Humane way. Causes and that computer and applicants and to me June Coppola Kaiser sort of come one day. Principal participant. Distance in addition of the Canadian in the accomplishment must pay Seneca. Quote I am not mutation that vehicle when there. In the creation too tightly and we'll do. Much. Energy to Acuna the goal we should not on the commission and couldn't Monday. Pensioners that trip and all I can and gentlemen who wants it unknowns in. I think I think much. I pitched game humans are learning. And an. And I'm the Jews saying he too. Look back on a thin line. It's noon the stand he took what this meant any personal things unionize weaponized to a peso got and the content. His younger days and and kind of Washington. The commodity. Two people don't send me kind of period knocking excuses. Originating that's going to go to. We'll go to Beijing can't tunnel and do what did he doesn't he do that minute on video originated on the other time there not to let them know us when it. While my exit. We have. An estimate it kinda went through Ukraine not stuck in my yes indeed. Impulses. Not to cut all claims none she's talented students get them all cited a day it. Nuns to look minding. It. Then again they were marble monument at the united hospitals about being a puppet stated there days. But he's citing miles away in what it is that's what I think it typically takes. Enough strong going on think that would do to teach us Davis put it. When you and I CFC three. Neil everybody I'm guessing licensing and tonight can hang up and has not pulled into seeking I'm on its coming on line. In this moment I need vigilant in some logical people. And I and more severe stomach strong monthly experienced is that it is an animal model and that's a good night to you again past. We'll let someone much if elements constitute full. You Huggins and complementary to create Vietnam marches and I know. Accused Google+ endorsement. Little force as it was CEO boot solution night. You'll get people to people usually like. New England united. I'm mark and multiple home plus a little more. And so a lot of role. Since enough some with an Obama you'll but it does put the normal force announced today. But they'll come on who now. Couldn't do. This thing goes on that we use is negligible must cook towards this man an off moment we'll. That he just an awesome. On Monday in the need for him my kind of the you know. Until more I'm making under it and that the adult. And could continue and they Gooden. But the real women and the with a spoken. At the Connecticut. It's an all points in Brooklyn quiet. And social costs and a mosque attack on this in the won't quit talking. And you. Two nine. Contact and must step on the Washington. Doesn't and and none. He's sending you know I can't. What possible. You me. This priest innings. Only. It's. News. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.