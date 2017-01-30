Windsor Castle Scales Back Changing of the Guard

The changing of the guard, a time-honored tradition since the 17th century, has been scaled back at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony at the residence of Queen Elizabeth was canceled on Saturday as a result of security reviews. Saturday is the busiest day for tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the guards in their traditional scarlet tunic and bear skin hats.

The changing of the guard at Windsor Castle, a highlight for visitors to London, typically includes a regimental band as the guards march in a path from Victoria barracks and into Windsor Castle. The tradition, which as recently as this summer could be seen every other day, is now on a set schedule of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"Security measures have been increased in relation to the Changing the Guard in Windsor," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told ABC News. "These measures have been put in place as part of a review in order to reassure and increase the safety of the public and military while the events take place."

The current threat level for international terrorism in the U.K. is “severe,” meaning an attack is "highly likely," according to British government and intelligence officials. The threat level remains unchanged since European cities were targeted earlier this year.

Military authorities and U.K. police have been reassessing security around the capital in the wake of two major terrorist attacks: the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 and injured 50 people last December and the deadly truck attack in Nice, France, that killed 86 and injured more than 400 people during Bastille Day festivities last July. Armed police checkpoints and road closures have been implemented near the changing of the guard site in Windsor in addition to other security measures.

“The number of officers at the events has been increased along with reinforced road closures," Thames Valley Police said in a statement. "The increased presence in police officers follows the review of our support to the Guard Change and is not directly linked to any increase in threat."

The new regulations are similar to changes at the Buckingham Palace Guard ceremony which went into effect after the Berlin attacks. Windsor shopkeepers, who derive much of their income from tourism related to the guard ceremony, are reportedly divided over the measure.

Police are said to be implementing the change for a period of three months and then will review activities during the summer period, when guard changes take place more frequently.