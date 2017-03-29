Young Muslims and police gather on Westminster Bridge to pay tribute to attack victims

LONDON — Mar 29, 2017, 1:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Police officers carry flowers during an event to mark one week since a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbed a police officer in London, March 29, 2017. PlayHannah McKay/Reuters
Thousands of people gathered in London today to pay tribute to the victims of last week's attack.

Police officers, young Muslims and other Londoners with flowers in their hands walked across Westminster Bridge, where the attack took place last Wednesday.

More than 500 young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in London were part of the ceremony, according to one of the organizers.

“When the attack happened we knew that a lot of people would have questions about whether this is actually what Islam teaches,” Farhad Ahmad, an imam with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, told ABC News.

PHOTO: People hold a banner reading Love for all, hatred for none on Westminster Bridge as they attend a vigil to remember the victims of last weeks Westminster terrorist attack, March 29, 2017, in London.Carl Court/Getty Images
People hold a banner reading "Love for all, hatred for none" on Westminster Bridge as they attend a vigil to remember the victims of last week's Westminster terrorist attack, March 29, 2017, in London.

PHOTO: Children hold banners as they walk over Westminster Bridge during a vigil to remember the victims of last weeks Westminster terrorist attack, March 29, 2017, in London. Carl Court/Getty Images
Children hold banners as they walk over Westminster Bridge during a vigil to remember the victims of last week's Westminster terrorist attack, March 29, 2017, in London.

PHOTO: Mounted police officers patrol Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London, March 29, 2017, before a vigil to commemorate the terror attack that killed four last week. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Mounted police officers patrol Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London, March 29, 2017, before a vigil to commemorate the terror attack that killed four last week.

He and other young Muslims on the bridge were wearing shirts that said “I’m a Muslim” on the front and “Ask me anything“ on the back.

“In this moment in time it’s very crucial that the Muslim community comes out and tells people what the true teachings of Islam are as compared to what people think Islam says based on some individuals’ actions," he said. "The Quran says that if you kill one person it’s like killing the whole of humanity. If we can get that true message of Islam across to people it will build bridges and bring communities together.”

On March 22 52-year-old Khalid Masood, a Muslim convert with a criminal past, crashed his rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer. Four people were killed in the attack, including the officer. Masood was shot and killed by police.