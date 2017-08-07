11-year-old boy wows Idina Menzel with show-stopping 'Let It Go' performance

Aug 7, 2017, 12:14 PM ET
A boy from Texas practically stole the show during a recent Idina Menzel concert after he was invited by the "Frozen" star to sing on stage.

Menzel brought Luke Chacko, 11, on stage at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on July 30, where he belted "Let It Go" from the popular Disney film.

Menzel even asked the crowd to quiet down so the boy could continue singing.

The impressive rendition earned Luke a hug from Menzel, who tweeted a link to the video over the weekend, writing, "You blew me away Luke."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.