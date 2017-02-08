One 22-year-old had a very happy birthday painting some very happy trees.

Chris Nervegna, of South River, New Jersey, threw himself a Bob Ross-themed birthday party on February 4 and the internet is tickled pink over it.

"The first time I ever watched a Bob Ross episode I just stumbled upon it on Netflix," Nervegna told ABC News. "The Sunday before my birthday we all got together and had a few hours to kill before a church service that night. We ended up watching one of the episodes and jokingly said, 'It would be funny if we painted at your party next weekend.' But throughout the entire week we were like, 'Are we actually doing this? Who would ever do that?'"

@Brovegna/Twitter

But they sure did, and the result was a compilation of nine glorious mountain scenes, full of happy accidents and all, for social media to enjoy.

Nervegna posted the photos of his epic painting party to Twitter where they instantly went viral and now have nearly 35,000 retweets.

@Brovegna/Twitter

"A couple of my friends came over and we got 15 canvases and a bunch of paint," he said. "We thought, 'If we're doing it, we're really going to do it.'"

Two of Nervegna's friends "actually paint every now and then" and were able to help guide the rest of the group who had never lifted a paint brush before.

"It had that cheerleader effect where they carried the whole group," he said.

@Brovegna/Twitter

The creative bunch followed along with one of Bob Ross' classic episodes, but admittedly "had to pause it a bunch of times," said the birthday boy.

"I think it took us about a little over an hour," he said. "It was actually a great time."

@Brovegna/Twitter

He can't believe the response his unconventional party theme has received.

"I never realized there was a really hardcore Bob Ross crew out there," Nervegna said. "Our friends are really weird and quirky like that. Who knows what we'll come up with next year."