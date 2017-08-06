7 most adorable hotels in France

Oyster.com Not everyone has the same opinion on what qualifies as adorable when it comes to digs. Accommodations that seem charming or rustic to one person may appear fussy or dated to another. Same with the notion of what is chic, which to some may mean too minimalist and cold, and what is "kitsch," which for many is another way of saying tacky and tasteless. As such, we cast a wide net when scouring France for this roundup of hotels -- hoping that at least one will trigger an "aw!" reaction.

Oyster.com 1. Hotel Le Faucigny This rustic-chic lodge that attracts a hipster skier and snowboarder crowd sports decor that's a mix of chalet-style and Scandinavian design, plus stellar views of Mont Blanc. The breakfast room and lounge has an entire wall of tiny cubbies filled with red-accented knickknacks, and out back there's a charming cobblestone terrace, cafe tables and red bicycles for guests to borrow. The red accents carry over to cozy guest rooms, done in sleek charcoal-gray and white. Details like crafty Moravian-inspired chairs pulled up to desks, wood-stump nightstands, and mini-chalkboards outside with room numbers are part of the package. There are also family rooms with wallpaper in kids' quarters covered in French verb conjugations (get 'em started early!).

Oyster.com 2. La Petite Folie A sea captain in 1830 built the mansion that is today the main house of this darling bed and breakfast, which also has apartments occupying a nearby 14th-century building. Located in the heart of Honfleur, the intimate, upscale property's name translates to "a little madness," which may very well speak to the decor -- an eclectic mix of styles that yield a homey look overall. There's refined, Directoire style paired with contemporary furniture, rich velvet, and traditional floral-pattered fabrics throughout. And there's a posh, Moorish-inspired parlor that was once a bathhouse, accented with electric pink, orange, and yellow. A similar approach is taken with the individually decorated guest rooms -- luxe-damask wallpaper accents walls behind traditional wrought-iron beds. Jet-black Bourgie-style table lamps are set on rustic wooden dressers. The breakfast room couldn't get more classic French-country: A large, oval wooden table occupies the center of the space, with ceramic teapots and jars of jam filling hutches and a line of McCoy mallard ducks nested on a shelf. But one of the sweetest spots is the garden, which has a meandering cobblestone path dissecting the lawn and dotted with flowing plants and manicured shrubs.

Oyster.com 3. Auberge du Bon Laboureur With five distinctive ivy-covered stone buildings dating back to the 1700s -- one with a turret -- set on narrow lanes and a central cobblestone courtyard, this idyllic inn located in Chenonceaux is like its own quaint mini-storybook village. The upscale property's stylish lounge has stone walls, exposed wood-beam ceilings, and period furniture covered in posh fabrics, with fuchsia and tangerine-orange accents. There's also a bar with a velvet settee dotted with heart-shaped pillows that look sweet rather than cutesy. The Michelin-starred restaurant has homey appeal, with cornflower-blue tablecloths and striped Roman shades, and courtyard tables surrounded by climbing roses and window boxes. Some guest rooms have modern decor similar to the lounge, while others have a French-country look, and all feature pretty views of the grounds or are open to gardens with brightly-colored metal chairs.

Oyster.com 4. Le Lapin Blanc Fans of "Alice in Wonderland" will be in heaven at this boutique hotel. Le Lapin Blanc (The White Rabbit) has framed sketches, vintage books, and assorted curios related to Lewis Carroll’s children’s tale filling its lobby. There are soft, pastel hues and a playful but chic decor throughout, with a mix of midcentury modern and Scandinavian furniture. There are plenty of retro details, like the breakfast area's Smeg fridge and princess rotary phones in its 27 guest rooms. The adorable factor comes from the tiniest details: white mugs with cottontail handles, vanities with basin sinks tucked into power-blue tiled nooks, and bedside tables that resemble stacked marshmallows. While the look is storybook-sweet, the overall effect has a sophisticated flair with a romantic vibe.

Oyster.com 5. Hotel Negresco With its grand spaces, this landmark Art Deco property may not be adorable in terms of size, but it has delightfully-enchanting features. The five-pearl hotel capitalizes on whimsical decor in vogue during the period, such as canopy chairs, and playful themes, including the dreamy La Rotonde carousel restaurant and a circus-tent bathroom for gents on the hotel's ground floor. Guest rooms are done in range of styles, from lavish 18th-century to attractive Art Deco, and many have bathrooms with colorful, sparkly sinks and bathtubs.

Oyster.com 6. Le Clos Chateldon This romantic little bed-and-breakfast, with striking cobalt-blue double-front doors and shutters, is located in the medieval town of Antrain, close to the border of Normandy. It has only three guest rooms, a lovely back garden with a reflecting pool, and a parlor with a fireplace decorated with thoughtful details like a handsome chess board, a mini-grandfather clock, and a floral terrarium in the window. Two bedrooms have traditional French 18th-century decor, and the third -- the Venetian Room -- features beautiful hand-painted furniture and Venetian carnevale masks.