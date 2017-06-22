3 adorable panda cubs born in China

Northwest China just got three new, very cute residents.

Three panda cubs were born in China at Shaanxi Rare Wild Animals Rescue and Breeding Research Center last week. They now weigh 11.2 ounces, according to the center, and are all healthy.

Their mother, 14-year-old Yang Yang, is not a first-time mother. According to the center, she also gave birth in 2009 and 2014.

The center's vet, Ma Qingyi, said two other female pandas there are expecting bundles of joy soon.

According to the Shaanxi Province's forestry department, Yang Yang and her cubs are among 22 captive giant pandas in the area. The province also has 345 wild pandas living in a nearly 890,000-acre habitat.

Giant pandas typically live 20 to 30 years in captivity, according to Chinese wildlife sources.