Adorable tiger cubs meet their dad for the 1st time

Oct 26, 2017, 2:06 PM ET
PHOTO:Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

Yasha, a Siberian Tiger, met his adorable cubs for the first time on Thursday at the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany.

PHOTO: Four-and-a-half-month-old tiger cubs meet their father, Yasha, at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Ulrich Perrey/dpa via AP
Four-and-a-half-month-old tiger cubs meet their father, Yasha, at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

The four cubs are named Anushka, Dasha, Mischka and Vitali were born on June 15, 2017. Their sweet encounter with their dad was captured today.

PHOTO: A cub snuggles up to its father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Fabian Bimmer/Reuters
A cub snuggles up to its father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

Though tigers typically are loners in the wild, there’s no risk in letting the whole family come together, veterinarian Dr. Michael Flugger and animal caretaker Tobias Taraba said, according to the zoo.

PHOTO: Tiger cubs jump on their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Tiger cubs jump on their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

"Yasha is a dear," Tarabas said, according to the zoo.

PHOTO: Tiger cubs meet their father, Yasha, for the first time at Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Tiger cubs meet their father, Yasha, for the first time at Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

Flugger agreed, adding: "There is no reason why he should do anything to his children."

PHOTO: Marushka and Yasha nuzzle up to each other at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Marushka and Yasha nuzzle up to each other at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

In the photos, the cubs can be seen being playful with their dad and enjoying their time together.

PHOTO:Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO:Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

PHOTO: Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.Mischke Andre/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Tiger cubs play with their father at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 26, 2017.

Comments