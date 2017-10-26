Adorable tiger cubs meet their dad for the 1st time

Yasha, a Siberian Tiger, met his adorable cubs for the first time on Thursday at the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany.

The four cubs are named Anushka, Dasha, Mischka and Vitali were born on June 15, 2017. Their sweet encounter with their dad was captured today.

Though tigers typically are loners in the wild, there’s no risk in letting the whole family come together, veterinarian Dr. Michael Flugger and animal caretaker Tobias Taraba said, according to the zoo.

"Yasha is a dear," Tarabas said, according to the zoo.

Flugger agreed, adding: "There is no reason why he should do anything to his children."

In the photos, the cubs can be seen being playful with their dad and enjoying their time together.

