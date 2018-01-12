Animal shelter puts 3-year-old dog on Tinder, scores 22 matches so far

One animal shelter will stop at nothing -- seemingly -- to find a perfect match for their pup.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Miranda Morrison, the canine behavior and enrichment coordinator for Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia, created a Tinder profile for 3-year-old Henry, a coonhound mix.

Morrison, who's worked at the animal shelter for more than three years, told ABC News that she put Henry on Tinder after brainstorming about who the "ideal match would be for a really active, outdoorsy" dog.

Animal Ark Rescue

"He's nervous around small children, so [we figured, he'd be great for] someone who doesn't have small kids and isn't planning on it in the future -- perhaps college-aged people," Morrison added.

Morrison said since Henry has been at the shelter since February 2015, she figured she'd go the extra mile.

Animal Ark Rescue

"He’s been adopted and returned," she admitted. "He was adopted once by a 20-something year old, but she found out she was pregnant a week later and had to return him back."

And Morrison said she's fostered Henry for a month previously but cannot adopt him herself, sadly.

"My husband won't let me, I've tried," she said. "We have four dogs. He's 'No! No more dogs!'"

Animal Ark Rescue

Since putting him on Tinder on Dec. 29, Henry has gotten 22 matches -- so far. Morrison usually sends Tinder matches a message to invite them to Animal Ark Rescue for a doggie date with Henry.

So far, no one has taken her up on the offer.

"We're just waiting for somebody to actually come to the shelter and meet him," she said.