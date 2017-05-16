Baby celebrates 1st birthday with iconic Philly food instead of cake

Who needs cake when you can have cheesesteaks?

Matthew Dittrich celebrated his first birthday with a Philly-themed food smash.

Jamie Siever Photography

“I’ve never really been much of a traditionalist. Everyone does a cake smash,” his mom, Lauren Dittrich, told ABC News of wanting to get more creative by honoring their beloved Philadelphia.

Jamie Siever Photography

Matthew enjoyed a smorgasbord of Pat’s cheesesteaks, Rita’s water ice, Termini Brothers cannolis, Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets, and of course, soft pretzels.

“The pretzel was too hard, the water ice was too cold, but the cannoli cream was just right,” said photographer Jamie Siever.

Jamie Siever Photography

His mom agreed.

“The Rita’s water ice, every time he stuck his hand in it he started to cry. It was so cold,” she said. “He loved the taste of it but not how cold it was. He’d freak out and then go right back to the cannoli. He’s a cannoli man.”

Jamie Siever Photography

Siever was thrilled for the opportunity to do a photo shoot that shared her love for Philadelphia.

“I’m an insane lover of Philadelphia. I told my friends, the Philly love that I put out into the universe is finally coming back to me,” she said with a laugh.

Jamie Siever Photography

Little Matthew “wasn’t really into the cheesesteak,” however.

But it didn’t go to waste. Matthew’s dad was happy to eat the leftover props.