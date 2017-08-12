6 best Amalfi Coast hotels with private beaches

Oyster.com When you're picking a hotel along the Amalfi Coast, two common must-haves include cliffside accommodations with sea views and easy access to the beach. Both are fortunately relatively easy to come by. But travelers should note that many hotels are set on public beaches that are often overcrowded, particularly in high season. A private stretch of sand is far more ideal -- and staying at a luxury property isn't required. Read on for the best Amalfi Coast stays with private beaches across the board, no matter what your budget.

Oyster.com 1. Le Agavi Hotel Guests hop aboard a funicular to get from this sprawling cliffside property to its private pebble beach -- and it's an Instagram-worthy ride. The four-pearl hotel, located just outside of Positano, offers dizzying sea views from its five levels, including all 55 of its guest rooms, many of which have balconies. There's a cascade of landscaped terraces with cafe tables, including one just above the water with a freeform pool and sundeck. The hotel has a restaurant set on the beach and a bar that will deliver drinks right to your lounge chair.

Oyster.com 2. Hotel Panorama If you're looking for an affordable stay, and a private, sandy beach tops your must-have list, this hotel in Maiori fits the bill. The property is a bit of a throwback to 1950s -- it was formerly a lemon distillery used for making limoncello -- and depending on personal taste, decor is either fun and retro or dated. Either way, the wide sandy beach is a solid perk. Umbrellas and loungers are available to rent, and there are beautiful mountain views in the distance. The hotel also has a small but pleasant pool and a restaurant and bar that overlooks the sea.

3. Hotel Pupetto This quiet, romantic hotel is another smart choice for a lodging with private beach access that won't break the bank. The hotel is built into a hillside, and Positano's village is only a 15-minute walk away along a picturesque path. Cheery orange and blue loungers line its pebble beach (available to rent for a nominal fee), where light fare and drinks are on offer from charming Bar Bagni Pupetto, with a thatched roof and colorful fairy lights. There's also a restaurant on site with sea views that serves pizza and local specialties, which gets high marks from guests.

Oyster.com 4. Hotel Olimpico Families with young children flock to this hotel, which has a private, sandy beach across the street. It's located in a quiet area outside the town of Salerno, and even in high season, the atmosphere at the property remains laid-back and relatively peaceful. There are plenty of umbrellas and loungers both at the beach and at its large pool, which has a swimming area for kids and a small playground on a grassy strip. The hotel also has a bar and casual open-air restaurant that serves pizza and traditional Campanian dishes prepared with local produce.

Oyster.com 5. Excelsior Grand Hotel The private beach at this three-pearl hilltop hotel is its top feature, with loungers and blue-and-yellow umbrellas lined up on a good-size stretch of sand. There's a lively, though not chaotic vibe, even with the property being popular with families. All of the property's guest rooms have balconies with fantastic sea views, plus there are two on-site restaurants and a cool bar inside a cave.