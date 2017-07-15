6 best new hotels in New York City

Oyster.com There is no shortage of hotels in New York City (the number is currently around 500), but that doesn't stop new properties from opening every year. Fortunately, many of these additions are seriously impressive, with their hip style, fine-dining restaurants, exquisite city views and well-appointed digs. We took a look at the recently opened hotels to see which stood out from the rest, so you know where to stay on your next trip to the Big Apple. Check out the six best new hotels in NYC and let us know where you're dying to stay in the comments.

Oyster.com 1. The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel Occupying a historic 19-century building, The Beekman is a stunning luxury hotel that opened in August 2016 and artfully blends antique style with modern comfort. The 287-room property is located in the Financial District in downtown Manhattan, a five-minute walk from multiple subway lines. The stylish rooms and suites are outfitted with quirky artwork, sleek marble bathrooms, fringe lamps, and pleated patterned skirts for some personality. Two fine-dining restaurants, including one by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, are on site, but the real piece-de-resistance is the nine-story atrium in the bar area -- the striking feature has intricate wrought-iron railings and is topped with a pyramidal skylight that illuminates the interior hallways. Locals and tourists alike head to this cozy spot for early evening drinks while being surrounded by antique curios.

Oyster.com 2. 1 Hotel Central Park The urban version of its sister property in Miami, the 229-room 1 Hotel Central Park combines swanky furnishings with an eco-conscious design. It has an excellent location that's a block from the south entrance of its namesake park, and a 15-minute walk from Times Square. The luxury 1 Hotel brand is an eco-friendly company that uses sustainability practices throughout -- from reclaimed wood and salvaged materials to triple-filtered tap water and LED lighting. Stunning rooms have a nature-meets-city look, and come with green succulents, yoga mats that can be taken outside, and Nespresso machines. Plus, some even have lovely window seats and soaking tubs. The all-day restaurant serves seasonal fare, and there's a lobby farm stand where guests can grab free fruit.

Oyster.com 3. The William Vale Opened in 2016, the 183-room William Vale is a luxury property in Brooklyn's hip Williamsburg neighborhood. The 23-story building has stunning views of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn from numerous vantage points, most notably from the popular rooftop bar with a wrap-around terrace. The hotel embraces its setting, with rooms that are trendy, modern, and outfitted with eye-catching locally produced art. High-end amenities include flat-screen TVs, Keurig coffee makers, L'Occitane toiletries and furnished balconies -- all with pretty vistas. An outdoor pool with food service is open during summer months, plus the hotel hosts events like movie screenings and flower-arranging workshops on-site (for a fee, typically).

Oyster.com 4. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown The four-and-a-half-pearl Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown opened in 2016 with a sleek, business-like design to match its location. It's within a 10-minute walk of the One World Observatory, Stock Exchange and multiple subway lines. Interiors are unsurprisingly sleek and polished, with lots of dark-wood paneling, marble, geometric-print chairs and rugs, and shiny metal accents, but the corporate atmosphere is more conducive to business people than tourists. All of the 189 rooms and suites are large (starting at 400 square feet), and have high-end amenities like espresso machines, deep tubs and rainfall showers, though the neutral palette and minimal decorative touches may feel bland to some. Wellness amenities are extensive, including a full spa and indoor lap pool, while a Wolfgang Puck steakhouse with a bar takes care of sustenance.

Oyster.com 5. Arlo SoHo Joining its sister property, Arlo NoMad, the Arlo SoHo is a stylish, upscale hotel that opened in 2016 in the quiet Hudson Square area. The boutique property offers several comfortable and chic lounge spaces, where you'll see people working on their laptops or after-work groups sipping cocktails -- particularly on nights with live jazz music. Color-coordinated bookshelves, potted succulents, and record albums next to jigsaw puzzles add to the hip, trendy design. Outdoor terraces with city views are lovely in the summer, plus fitness classes like yoga are often held here. Although the 325 rooms are tiny, they're fresh and decorated in minimalist neutral furnishings; some even have spacious terraces with loungers and a shower.