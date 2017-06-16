Bob Dylan's Harlem brownstone hits market for $3.6 million

Jun 16, 2017, 12:17 PM ET
PHOTO: The dining room inside Bob Dylans Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.PlayTopTenRealEstate
WATCH Bob Dylan: In a minute

The times are indeed a-changin' because Bob Dylan is selling his Harlem brownstone.

The singer lived inside the four-story home, located in the New York City neighborhood's famed Striver's Row, for 14 years from the 1980s until 2000. The asking price? $3.6 million.

Inside the most expensive home in the US, a $250M mansion

Luxurious New York City mansion on the market for $84.5 million

PHOTO: The living room inside Bob Dylans Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.TopTenRealEstate
The living room inside Bob Dylan's Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.

The 3,952-square-foot home includes 19th-century crown molding, wainscoting and high ceilings.

PHOTO: One of five bedrooms inside Bob Dylans Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.TopTenRealEstate
One of five bedrooms inside Bob Dylan's Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.

Along with an updated kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator, the home also boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a library.

PHOTO: The outdoor deck at Bob Dylans Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.TopTenRealEstate
The outdoor deck at Bob Dylan's Harlem townhome, now on the market for $3.5 million.

And in case the New York City air chills you at night, you can cozy up beside six -- yes, six! -- fireplaces with their original mantels.

The home also has a juliette balcony and an elevated outdoor deck.