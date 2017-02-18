The Boston Police Department is making sure their mascot is taken care of during these winter months.

Officers in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston have been feeding and caring for a stray calico cat they've dubbed SWAT Cat, who's been stopping into the department's Special Weapons and Tactics base since 2013, according to the department's website.

One officer told ABC News that after SWAT Cat went missing for a few months, they decided to create a kitty condo to ensure she has a comfortable place to relax while visiting the police department.

"Officer Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, stayed late after work for several nights painstakingly preparing SWAT Cat's new home," the website read.

Last week, the kitty condo was debuted. It was perfect since the area was recently hit with a snow storm.

"The condo features a spacious studio interior layout, a large deck for outdoor dining and glass sliding doors offering panoramic city views," the police department's website said.

The department noted that SWAT Cat didn't hesitate to move into her new condo.