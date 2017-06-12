Cold brew, a cold coffee drink that’s not to be confused with iced coffee, has exploded in popularity from coast to coast. But what’s all the buzz about?

ABC News' Abbie Boudreau found out why and shared the story today on "Good Morning America."

Cold brew, also known as cold-press coffee, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in room temperature or cold water for an extended period of time, resulting in a coffee concentrate that must be diluted with water. The results boast smoother, sweeter and less acidic coffee.

Southern California-based roastery and retailer Groundwork Coffee has been a leader in organic homegrown coffee and tea for more than 25 years but, most recently, the roasters have mastered the art of cold brew.

"The popularity of cold brew has been growing exponentially for us," the shops Venice location owner Eddy Cola said.

But some serious coffee lovers have not totally embraced the trend.

"Die-hard coffee drinkers who are like, 'No, it's not coffee.' They're standing behind that acidity or bitterness like, 'We need that,'" Cola explained.

But the popular drink continues to sell across the country for astonishing markups. Prices for the specialty coffee beverage range from $3.19 at Dunkin’ Donuts to $3.45 at Starbucks.

One solution: Consumers could try to get more bang for their buck by making it at home.

Grind 3/4 cup of whole coffee beans, add one liter of filtered water, cover with a towel or lid and refrigerate 12 to 24 hours. After it has steeped, filter out the coffee grounds first with a strainer and a second time with a damp paper towel.