9 Caribbean hotels with amazing swim-up suites

On a Caribbean vacation, surrounded by the sea, the hotel expects guests to walk up to their rooms? No way! Book a swim-up suite and paddle everywhere. Whether booking the honeymoon trip of a lifetime at an adults-only boutique, or looking to enjoy some bonding time with the family, replace the walk with a swim and the worries of everyday life will seem even further away.

1. Azul Beach Resort Sensatori Jamaica Unfolding along pristine Seven Mile Beach, this newly-expanded property hosts several spacious swim-up rooms with furnished terraces and views of the sand. A lazy river meanders past the swim-up suites and palm gardens add a lush layer of privacy between rooms and the main pool areas. The resort attracts families as well as couples, with romantic offerings like the Beachfront Honeymoon Swim-Up Suite. Plus, with four pools and two swim-up bars, it has all the trappings of a mega resort with the intimacy of a boutique.

2. Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort With 12 restaurants, four pools and stirring views of Pigeon Island, it’s no wonder this adults-only gem attracts honeymooners. Couples can book the Swim-Up Lover’s Lagoon Honeymoon Room, which offers direct access to the pool from the patio. (For a splurge, upgrade to Butler Level for high-end service.) Best of all, all water sports, including scuba diving, are included in the all-inclusive rates, so guests can hit the waves as soon as they're done decompressing.

3. Coco Palm Resort Coco Palm in St. Lucia is an 83-room budget-friendly boutique hotel with the style and service of a higher priced property. It’s not located directly on the beach, but it does feature a huge free-form pool, French Caribbean-style decor and the option to book with or without an all-inclusive plan, to say nothing of its Luxe Swim-Up Rooms, which have steps from the terrace going straight into the pool. And for those who crave the sand and sea, Reduit Beach -- and the buzz of Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment district -- is a short walk away.

4. Sandals Barbados Those staying at Sandals Barbados, a couples-only all-inclusive resort that boasts three pools including the Caribbean’s largest river-style pool, can be as close to the turquoise waters as possible. Book the Crystal Lagoon Swim-up One Bedroom to get pampered with private butler service and even a freestanding terrace tub just inches from the pool. The lushly landscaped hotel also happens to be set on a private stretch of Dover Beach, though the proliferation of odorous seaweed can be unpleasant.

5. Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island Formerly the famous Balmoral Club back in the 1940s, the 408-room Sandals Resort in Nassau opened in 1995. These days, the resort still makes a grand impression, with Roman columns, statues, fountains, three levels of elegant accommodations, 10 distinct restaurants and eight bars. And with the slogan “Love is all you need,” it beckons to couples seeking romance. Swim-up suites make it easy to unwind and recharge. Catch a free ferry to the private offshore island and relax. Those who are looking for a little more action can get the party started at the Piano Bar or English Cricketeer Pub, both of which are both open till the wee hours.

6. The Royal Suites Turquesa by Palladium With 372 rooms, Royal Turquesa is the more pricey, adults-only section of the massive all-inclusive Palladium complex and has a more peaceful setting than its neighbors. Here, the Cabana and Romance suites offer swim-up access as well as canopy beds and jetted tubs. There’s also premium liquor at the bars and two restaurants (including a romantic French option) that are exclusive to this section only. Later, check out the prime private real estate on Bavaro Beach, where can lounge in the sand on a chair or daybed.

7. Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay For a romantic all-inclusive in Montego Bay, Jamaica turn to the isolated Secrets Wild Orchid, which is set on a small peninsula. The property serves up a laundry list of amenities, including a theater, a spa, a water sports and dive center, a shopping center, a casino and numerous restaurants and bars. Make sure to book the Preferred Club Swim-Out Suite, so you can cool off on your private balcony with a soaking tub, then trot down to the pool whenever you please.

8. Secrets Royal Beach Why choose between relaxation and nightlife? The adults-only Secrets Royal Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic offers numerous bars as well as nightly entertainment to keep the party going. When you need some me-time, simply head back to the Swim-Up Junior Suite, where guests can hop into the Jacuzzi on the terrace before directly swimming out into the main pool.