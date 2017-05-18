Cat vies for purr-fection in quest to become world’s longest feline

Weighing in at a whopping 30.8 pounds and measuring 3.93 feet long, Omar is much bigger than your average Australian cat.

Owner Stephanie Hirst said she expected Omar, a 3-year-old Maine coon cat, to weigh a maximum of 20 pounds. But when Omar hit that mark before turning one, she knew he was no ordinary feline.

“We sort of realized that he’s not nearly done growing yet,” Hirst told Australia’s Network Seven.

Hirst, who lives in Melbourne, said she has big plans for Omar. She has already submitted him to the Guinness Book of World Records to see if he will be named the world's longest cat.

But Omar doesn’t seem to be fazed by his newfound fame. According to Hirst, he spends most of his time napping and staying out of the limelight.

“He won’t be becoming a diva anytime soon,” Hirst said.