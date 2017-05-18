Cat vies for purr-fection in quest to become world’s longest feline

May 18, 2017, 9:57 AM ET
VIDEO: Omar, who is competing for the Guinness World Record, has four paws to match every foot of his impressive size.PlayChannel 7
WATCH Cat vies for purr-fection in quest to become world's longest feline

Weighing in at a whopping 30.8 pounds and measuring 3.93 feet long, Omar is much bigger than your average Australian cat.

Owner Stephanie Hirst said she expected Omar, a 3-year-old Maine coon cat, to weigh a maximum of 20 pounds. But when Omar hit that mark before turning one, she knew he was no ordinary feline.

“We sort of realized that he’s not nearly done growing yet,” Hirst told Australia’s Network Seven.

30-year-old Siamese cat named world's oldest by Guinness

California dog crushes world record as fastest runner on two front paws

Merlin the cat sets new world record for loudest purr

Hirst, who lives in Melbourne, said she has big plans for Omar. She has already submitted him to the Guinness Book of World Records to see if he will be named the world's longest cat.

But Omar doesn’t seem to be fazed by his newfound fame. According to Hirst, he spends most of his time napping and staying out of the limelight.

“He won’t be becoming a diva anytime soon,” Hirst said.