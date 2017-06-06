"The Chew" co-host Mario Batali says summer snacks do not have to keep you in the kitchen for hours.

Batali appeared on "Good Morning America" today to show how he can take any ingredient and make a great dish in less than one minute.

We have @Mariobatali cooking up summer snacks NOW on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/JLgTyygX3W — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2017

The three items Batali used on "GMA" today -- watermelon, strawberries and tomatoes -- were all red for a special reason. Batali is leading the fourth annual Eat (RED) Save Lives campaign to raise money for the Global Fund, which fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and to awareness for the fight to end AIDS.

(RED) was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS, according to its website. Throughout the month of June, the Eat (RED) Save Lives campaign will highlight the importance of people's food choices and underscore the power of life-saving HIV/AIDS medication.

June marks the month AIDS was first discovered in 1981.

"The term ’86’ is used in the American food industry to indicate that an item on the menu is gone. It’s not available anymore. It’s nixed. And that’s what we want to see happen with AIDS. It’s time to end AIDS," the organization states on its website.

Batali used watermelon today on "GMA" in a quick recipe for soup. He blended the watermelon with jalapeños and limes and topped the soup with some chopped scallions.

ABC News

Batali whipped up a quick caprese salad snack by using tomatoes. He sliced the tomatoes and sprinkled them with basil and thinly-sliced red onions.

ABC News

For the strawberries, Batali made a savory snack. He drizzled the strawberries with high-quality balsamic vinegar and black pepper and finished the dish off with a dollop of sour cream.

ABC News

Batali has also shared some of his simple snack ideas on Instagram.