A collection of original art from Walt Disney Studios will soon be open for public auction.

Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will present the movie memorabilia auction, "An Important Animation Art Collection, The Property of a Gentleman" in New York City on June 5.

The sale will feature more than 290 original Disney animation drawings, storyboards, posters, concept art and celluloids, according to Bonhams' press release.

The collection was amassed over 25 years by a private collector who acquired the art through auctions and dealers. It is comprised of multiple titles and items from more than 60 years of Disney animation, Bonhams said.

The collector released his collection to Bonhams for sale in order to share the work with the next generation, Bonhams told ABC News.

The artwork includes images of character favorites like Cinderella, Pinocchio, Bambi and Mickey Mouse.

Villians like Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty" in 1959 and the Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" in 1937 are also available for purchase.

Some of the items, such as a celluloid of Snow White, are estimated to be worth between $25,000 an $30,000.

The collection will be on preview at Bonhams Los Angeles from May 19-21 and then will be on display at Bonhams New York from June 2-5.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.