Everyone’s favorite little costume queen, Willow, is back in action.

Just in time to celebrate the Oscars, she and her best friend Cooper are channeling “La La Land.”

The California kiddos playfully tap danced around Los Angeles for the Hollywood-themed photo shoot.

“My husband and I just loved the movie, and then coming out of it I immediately thought Willow and Cooper would look so cute dressed up,” Willow’s mom, photographer Gina Lee, told ABC News. “I loved all the primary colors in the movie, so Primary.com helped us out with all the attire.”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling would surely be proud of the animated 4-year-olds.

And the Oscar for “most cute” goes to ... these two!