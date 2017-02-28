Love was in the air for one couple aboard a recent Southwest flight.

Thanks to the crew, they got a special “wedding ceremony” to kick off their 40th anniversary in Hawaii.

In a video Southwest Airlines tweeted, the flight attendant announces that a passenger named Bonnie would be walking down the aisle as a bride.

“We’re about to have a wedding here on Southwest Airlines,” she can be heard saying over the intercom. “We have our bride back here. She’s going to walk down the aisle to her husband of 40 years.”

If you're celebrating your wedding anniversary onboard, why not have another wedding altogether? pic.twitter.com/8ApTKilKUR — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 27, 2017

Dennis, the groom, was at the front of the plane anxiously awaiting his bride as passengers broke out in applause and cheers.

Once Bonnie reached the faux alter near the cockpit, donning a homemade toilet paper veil, she kissed her groom.

“Our flight crews often celebrate, commemorate, acknowledge and share in special moments with our customers,” Southwest spokesperson Emily Samuels told ABC News of the joyous ceremony. “In this particular instance, our customers were traveling in celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary—heading out for a second honeymoon. When our flight attendants learned of this, they had the idea that in addition to creating a veil, as they often do for customers who are traveling for their wedding or anniversary, they would also do a wedding march during the flight. They took it a step further—making a bridal bouquet in a coffee cup, with blue toilet paper flowers for ‘something blue.’ They made the groom a boutonniere for his shirt.”

Congrats to the longtime lovebirds!