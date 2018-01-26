Dallas hospital surprises 99-year-old patient with birthday party

One elderly woman celebrated her upcoming milestone birthday at the same hospital where she received a life-saving treatment.

Dorothy Lowman, who will turn 99 on Saturday, was treated to a surprise birthday party last Thursday thanks to the nurses and doctors at Medical City Dallas in Texas.

The party came one month after she underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. She was diagnosed last November with aortic stenosis, a disease that occurs when the valve narrows.

Medical City Dallas

"What a surprise! I was at a loss for words," Lowman told ABC News in a statement.

Lowman added that she's now "feeling great" and her health "continues to improve."

"I can’t think of a better place to celebrate turning 99 than with my Medical City Dallas family," she said.

Medical City Dallas

Lisa Johnson, a nurse practitioner who helped plan the birthday party, said that when staff learned that Lowman would be celebrating a birthday at the same time as her one month follow-up appointment, they decided to plan something special.

Medical City Dallas

"We knew we had to do something to celebrate her life and how great she is feeling just one month after her TAVR procedure," she said.