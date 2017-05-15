D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101

At 101, Verdun Hayes is living proof that you’re never too old to make your mark or experience new things.

Last year the D-Day veteran tried skydiving for the first time to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Joined by four generations of his family, Hayes returned to the air over Devon, England, on Sunday, breaking the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver. Hayes nabbed the top spot by a mere 35 days, knocking a Canadian from the record books who completed the feat at 101 and three days old.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, it’s beautiful,” Hayes told The Associated Press.

And the great-grandfather has no plans to rest on his laurels when it comes to his record in the air.

“Hopefully I’ll be doing this when I’m 102 or 103, just depends on the luck of the draw really,” he said.