Diane Keaton's former Laguna Beach house is for sale

An oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, California, that once belonged to actress Diane Keaton is for sale.

Villa Real Estate

989 Cliff Drive is listed for $15.9 million by Mike Johnson of Villa Real Estate.

Villa Real Estate

Villa Real Estate

Villa Real Estate

The Oscar-winning actress, best known for her roles in "Annie Hall," "Baby Boom," "The Godfather" and "The First Wives Club" bought the home in 2004 for $7.5 million, renovated the home and lived it in. She then sold it in 2006 for $12,750,000, according to the realtor. It was originally constructed for a ranching family.

Villa Real Estate

The 4,000 square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is located on Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach. It has multiple terraces and gardens, and is walled off from the street.