Diane Keaton's former Laguna Beach house is for sale

May 16, 2017, 2:53 PM ET
PHOTO: The Laguna Beach home previously owned by Diane Keaton has been listed for $15.9 million.
An oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, California, that once belonged to actress Diane Keaton is for sale.

989 Cliff Drive is listed for $15.9 million by Mike Johnson of Villa Real Estate.

The Oscar-winning actress, best known for her roles in "Annie Hall," "Baby Boom," "The Godfather" and "The First Wives Club" bought the home in 2004 for $7.5 million, renovated the home and lived it in. She then sold it in 2006 for $12,750,000, according to the realtor. It was originally constructed for a ranching family.

The 4,000 square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is located on Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach. It has multiple terraces and gardens, and is walled off from the street.