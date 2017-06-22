A dog in distress was rescued from a hot car in Auburn, Mass., on Wednesday.

The Auburn Police Department responded to a call about a dog in a vehicle at the Auburn Plaza shopping center.

Police and Animal Control Officer Aimee Contois arrived on the scene and successfully removed the heavily-panting dog from the car in which temperatures had reached 120 degrees, officials said.

"Thankfully it all worked out and the dog is doing OK," APD said in a Facebook post.

The owner was given a $150 citation for leaving the dog in the car.

The police department also issued a reminder to all pet owners that vehicles parked in the sun can quickly heat up to unsafe temperatures, especially in the summer.

The town's animal control department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.