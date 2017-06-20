2 elephants rescue baby elephant from zoo's swimming pool

Two adult elephants rescued an elephant calf from drowning in a swimming pool at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the calf is playing in the water next to one of the adult elephants. Suddenly, the calf falls into the enclosure's pool.

The calf tries unsuccessfully to swim, and one adult elephant tries to help from outside of the pool.

Another adult elephant runs to the area and walks into the swimming pool with the other adult elephant in an attempt to rescue the panicked calf.

Together, they're able to guide the calf to the side of the pool. Once at the edge, the adult elephants hold up the calf by their trunks.

Then, side-by-side, the adult elephants guide the calf out of the pool and back onto solid ground.

Zoo officials said none of the elephants were injured during the close call.