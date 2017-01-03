A lone emu has been looking more like a road runner, roaming the streets of the central California community of Valley Springs.

The flightless running bird was first spotted some time last last week, according to ABC affiliate KXTV in Sacramento, California.

Word of the bird traveled fast and numerous residents have since said they have witnessed the emu roaming around and even stopping traffic in the area for the past few days, KXTV reported. However, no one seems to know where the bird -- which is native to Australia -- is from, the station added.

On Tuesday, KXTV reporter John Bartell went on a mission to track down the elusive emu.

"I can honestly say as a reporter I’ve been on many wild goose chases," Bartell said, "but this is the first time I’ve ever been on a wild emu chase."

Bartell first caught up with Valley Springs resident Charles White who told him that the large bird showed up late last week. White said that at one point, the emu had been "sleeping by my son's house."

KXTV

"He just roams around," White added. "We don’t know if it’s a male or female, but we named it George."

Another resident told Bartell that the emu actually walked onto his driveway and "almost came into my garage."

Bartell eventually spotted the emu on Tuesday walking down a road in the town and stopping traffic for a little while.

KXTV reported that numerous people, including Bartell, filed a report with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office about the emu on the loose.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office and Calaveras County Animal Services did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests today for comment and information on the origin and whereabouts of the big bird and whether it's been corralled.