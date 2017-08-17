One Target-loving mom decided to return to the store to celebrate her third child.

Page Miller, a professional photographer, told ABC News she lives approximately four minutes away from her local target in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Really, to get anywhere in my town, you have to pass it," she added. "It's where we go for everything."

So when her friend and fellow photographer, Heather Pippin of Inspired By A True Story Photography, came up with the idea to turn a routine trip to her favorite box store into her maternity shoot, the mother of three couldn't resist.

Inspired By A True Story Photography

It was especially important for Miller, 24, to celebrate the upcoming birth of her third child, who will become a little brother or sister to her 2-year-old daughter, Avery.

Miller's last child with longtime partner Brad Fincher passed away last year from sudden infant death syndrome.

So the two photographers trekked to Target late last month, running through the aisles and posing with not only food, but clothing found in the store.

Inspired By A True Story Photography

Pippin, who's been doing professional photography since 2011, said they two got a few "funny looks [from] few people, like, 'OMG, are they really doing that?' But [mostly] everyone thought it was funny and entertaining."

Miller's favorite part of the one-hour photo shoot was sitting on the floor, eating a canister of cheese puffs. "Avery is obsessed with them," the mother added of her eldest child.

Inspired By A True Story Photography

The expectant mother also held up two onesies -- one seemingly for a boy and another for a girl -- to signify that the family doesn't plan to find out the sex of their child until their baby is born later this month. They're expecting his or her arrival on Aug. 25.

"We'll be happy either way," Miller said. "Either one is fine."