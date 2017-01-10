Experts and Parents Pick Top 10 Movies for Siblings to Share

Having kids of different ages is great fun, but there one problem parents frequently face: What the older child wants to watch may not always be appropriate for the younger sibling.

With that in mind, Parents magazine and Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that helps families make decisions about appropriate media for children, have just released their picks for the “10 Best Movies of All Time for Siblings to Share.”

Common Sense Media editors first selected G- and PG-rated films that would appeal to both preschoolers and elementary-school age children. From there, Parents magazine narrowed down the list by seeking input from families with two or more children.

“Younger children may be scared or confused when watching the movies their older siblings like,” says Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Parents, said in a media release. “Parents can use our list to find fun films that will appeal to children of all ages.”

10 Best Movies of All Time for Siblings to Share

The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1986)

Cars (2006)

Frozen (2013)

The Gruffalo (2009)

The Lorax (1972)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015)

Toy Story (1995)