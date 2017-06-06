A Florida woman can breathe a sigh of relief after giving birth to a whopping 13.5-pound baby girl.

“It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly. She’s so big,” Chrissy Corbitt of Keystone Heights told ABC News of her newborn, Carleigh Corbitt.

Courtesy Larry and Chrissy Corbitt

Baby Carleigh was born on May 15 at Orange Park Medical Center. The proud parents, Chrissy and her husband Larry Corbitt, who now have five children between the two of them, had no idea just how large of a bundle she was.

“When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in the operating room,” Chrissy Corbitt recalled. “They were throwing out numbers and when they showed her to me and said 13.5 I couldn’t believe it.”

Larry and Chrissy Corbitt

“It was so funny because she had a C-section so all the blankets were over her so you couldn’t see what was going on,” Larry Corbitt explained. “The doctor said, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s going to be 15-pounds.’ I remember the doctor saying, ‘I don’t think this baby is going to end. Are there two of them?’”

“Her cheeks were so chunky and she was just so fat. She was so gorgeous, of course,” he added.

Debbye Benson/Sweet Smiles Photography

The Corbitts celebrated their massive new miracle with a photo shoot with photographer Debbye Benson of Sweet Smiles Photography Studio.

“She’s like a 6 month old baby,” said Larry Corbitt. “We even contacted Pampers and Huggies to help us out because everything we got to prepare is just out the door. None of it fits. She’s in size 3 diapers. The clothes she had on yesterday was a 9-month outfit. She’s huge.”

Debbye Benson/Sweet Smiles Photography

Carleigh even arrived a week earlier than her due date.

“Her due date wasn’t until May 20 or 21. She could’ve been a way bigger baby than what she was. It was crazy. Chrissy wasn’t gaining any weight for the past 3 weeks of her pregnancy. It was just Carleigh gaining weight,” Larry Corbitt said.

The pregnancy was “rough” on his wife for multiple reasons, he added.

“My wife went through so much previously. A year ago we had a grease fire in our kitchen,” he recalled. “Twenty-seven percent of her body [was burned], down both of her arms and both of her legs.”

He added that his wife has also “always been anemic” and had to have three blood transfusions during the C-section in order to have the baby “because her iron was so low.”

“But they’re both doing great now,” he said. “My wife is a trooper for everything she’s gone through.”

Courtesy Larry and Chrissy Corbitt

When the family visited the doctor on Friday, Carleigh weighed 13.9 pounds.

“She’s just filled with rolls. She’s just a big squishy baby. She’s so adorable,” said the proud mom. “I had no idea she was going to be so popular. It’s been a great experience and I can’t wait to look back on this and share it with her to show her she became a celebrity overnight.”

Debbye Benson/Sweet Smiles Photography

Will the Corbitts have more children?

“That’s enough for me,” said Chrissy. “We’re going out with a bang.”