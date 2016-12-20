The holidays are just around the corner, but it's not too late to fulfill the gift wishes of the book lovers in your life. The holidays are also the perfect time to treat yourself to a good read to take on vacation or share with loved ones.

George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach shared their favorite books of 2016 today on "Good Morning America."

Read below for more details on their picks, as well as other must-read books this holiday season, including the ultimate page-turners from best-selling authors Lee Child, David Baldacci, Stephenie Meyer, Ruth Ware and more.

George Stephanopoulos' Picks:

“Fool Me Once” by Harlan Coben

No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben not only keeps readers guessing until the very last page, but leaves breadcrumbs that fool readers into thinking they know the ending when they don’t. His latest thriller has been called the “master of the double-twist."

“Home” by Harlan Coben

"Home" hits all of Coben’s core themes -- loss, redemption and family -- and reunites many beloved characters along the way.

Michael Strahan's Pick:

“Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah

A collection of personal essays, "Born a Crime" tells the story of a mischievous young boy who grows into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he was never supposed to exist. This book is equally the story of Noah’s fearless, rebellious and fervently religious mother, a woman determined to save her son from the cycle of poverty, violence and abuse that ultimately threatens her own life.

Amy Robach's Pick:

“When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi

In this New York Times best-seller, Kalanithi approaches the subject of his own mortality from the dual perspective of a doctor who spent his days tending to the sickest of people and a terminally ill patient who suddenly finds himself in the liminal state between life and death. Readers will be inspired by Kalanithi’s questions: What is a meaningful life, and what makes life worth living in the face of death? What happens when the future, instead of resembling a ladder that stretches upward toward the goals of life, flattens out into a perpetual present?

Lara Spencer's Picks:

“The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman

In this paperback edition of one of the hottest novels in recent years, which was made into a movie, M. L. Stedman’s novel seduces the reader into accommodating Isabel’s decision to keep the baby who miraculously arrived on her remote island. But then we are swept into a story where there is no right answer, no path that does not lead to unfathomable loss for someone about whom we have come to care intensely.

“The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop”

For the first time in the history of the cinematic arts comes a book that pays homage to the work of scenic artists -- who crafted the iconic but now rare art form of the Hollywood backdrop.

2016 Holiday Book Must-Haves:

Fiction:

“The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware

In this creepy page-turner, Lo Blacklock, a journalist for a travel magazine on the assignment of a lifetime, witnesses someone being thrown overboard. Or did she? When every passenger is accounted for, the novel heads in more paranoid directions.

“Night School” by Lee Child

International best-selling author Lee Child brings back anti-hero Jack Reacher in "Night School," in which he recruits the best soldier he has ever worked with, Sergeant Frances Neagley, and then the action takes off from there.

“No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci

Renowned author David Baldacci brings back Special Agent John Puller, combat veteran and the Army’s most tenacious investigator, in an action-packed thriller.

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

National Book Award winner and No. 1 New York Times best-seller Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad" chronicles a young slave’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South.

“Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult

In this New York Times best-seller, Picoult offers a thought-provoking examination of racism in America today, both overt and subtle.

“The Chemist” by Stephenie Meyer

This highly anticipated novel is an adult thriller from mega-best-selling author Stephenie Meyer (yes, author of the "Twilight" series). In this gripping page-turner, an ex-agent on the run from her former employers must take one more case to clear her name and save her life.

Memoir:

“Tippi” by Tippi Hendren

In this absorbing and surprising memoir, one of the biggest names of classic Hollywood, and star of Alfred Hitchcock’s "The Birds" and "Marnie," tells her story, including never-before-revealed experiences on the set of some of the biggest cult films of all time. For the first time, Hendren chronicles her deeply complicated relationship with Hitchcock who went from launching her career to controlling her every move for years. This fascinating read recalls how a young Lutheran girl from small-town Minnesota became a worldwide legend, unwavering animal activist, and a matriarch of the powerful Hollywood dynasty that includes her movie star daughter Melanie Griffith, and rising star Dakota Johnson, her granddaughter.

“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Over the past seven years, Bruce Springsteen has privately devoted himself to writing the story of his life, bringing to these 508 pages the same honesty, humor and originality found in his songs.

Nonfiction:

“Thank You for Being Late” by Thomas Friedman

Friedman shows that we can overcome the multiple stresses of an age of accelerations if we slow down, and if we dare to be late and use the time to reimagine work, politics and community.

Faith:

“Think Better, Live Better” by Joel Osteen

Best-selling author Joel Osteen shares how reprogramming your thoughts to remove negativity will lead to a more fulfilled, blessed life.

“Angels on Earth” by Laura Schroff

From the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of "An Invisible Thread" comes "Angels on Earth" which introduces a series of remarkable people whose invisible thread stories will move, surprise and inspire.

Food and Entertainment:

“Celebrate Everything” by Darcy Miller

As founding editor of Martha Stewart Weddings, Miller has cultivated the ultimate set of party-planning skills. Blending thought, charm and fun, Miller illustrates how we can make every occasion personal and spirited.

“Cooking for Jeffrey” by Ina Garten

Garten’s most personal book yet, "Cooking for Jeffrey," is filled with brand-new recipes for everyday cooking, as well as charming stories and photographs from Garten's many years together with her husband, Jeffrey.

“100 Days of Real Food” by Lisa Leake

In her best-selling first cookbook, "100 Days of Real Food," Lisa Leake reveals how simple it is to think out of the box in the kitchen by replacing unhealthy, prepackaged and processed foods with “real food" -- mouthwatering meals made with wholesome and familiar ingredients.