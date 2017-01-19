Ryan Holtan-Murphy is already a diehard Green Bay fan.

“I grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, where the Packers are the unofficial state religion,” he wrote to ABC News while traveling home from vacation in Paris. “Everyone from grandmothers to little kids are diehard fans and we live and die with the team.”

Courtesy of Ryan Holtan-Murphy

And now that Holtan-Murphy is engaged to woman named Marie Packer, he plans to take her last name so he’ll forever be “Mr. Packer.”

“Honestly, it was never even a decision for me,” he said. “As soon as things started to get serious, for me it was never an option not to take her name. I mean, it's Packer! I think we were talking about the future and I casually mentioned it, and she was very receptive, and didn't act like I was nuts -- yet another reason she's the perfect girl for me.”

Courtesy of Ryan Holtan-Murphy

The two met at a karaoke bar in Madison, Wisconsin.

“I was living in London and was back for my 10-year law school reunion,” he recalled. “Marie's cousin, Sarah Lawson, was a classmate of mine. She brought Marie along to the reunion and I was smitten instantly. Then we started talking. Marie is beautiful, strong, hilarious. And then she told me her last name. I didn't believe her and made her show two forms of ID and a credit card.”

In keeping with the theme of their football fanatic relationship, Holtan-Murphy proposed while wearing a Green Bay jersey.

“I was wearing my favorite Aaron Rodgers jersey and we were in a water tank at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and I had arranged it with them to have a baby beluga whale bring over the ring in a waterproof box,” he said. “I was relieved he didn't try to eat it!”

Courtesy of Ryan Holtan-Murphy

They even stayed up late in Paris while celebrating Holtan-Murphy’s recent 41st birthday to watch the Packers’ nail-biting defeat over the Dallas Cowboys.

“It didn't start until 11 p.m. Paris time,” he said. “She even brought Packers gear to Paris without me reminding her! I always remind her though, that no matter what happens on the field, she is my favorite Packer.”

Courtesy of Ryan Holtan-Murphy

The lovebirds plan to wed in the Sears Tower in Chicago in June and will incorporate the Packers colors – forest green and cheese gold – into the big day.

“We're definitely incorporating green and gold as theme colors in various forms, and have added Packers decorative touches,” said the soon-to-be groom. “Marie has yet to green-light my Cheesehead tuxedo though. Fingers crossed!”

Courtesy of Ryan Holtan-Murphy

Packer said she has no qualms about her future husband taking her last name.

“I'm all for it,” she said. “I was planning on keeping my name anyway, even though I'm a doctor in Chicago and I get a lot of grief from my patients, but I love that he wants to take it. ‘The Packer Family’ has a nice ring to it.”