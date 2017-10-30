A new father grieving due to the loss of his own dad didn't want his son to feel pain while making his first visit to the pediatrician.

Antwon Lee shared a video of his Oct. 26 visit to his local pediatrician, where his 2-month-old son, Debias King, was getting his customary shots.

It was the same day his own father, Anthony Lee, passed away from complications from drinking. He was 57.

"It was very hard," Lee told ABC News.

The video of Lee, 29, telling his first child to "stay strong" and consoling him, has gone super viral with more than 10 million views.

"I felt his pain but at the same time, it was all about love," the Warrenton, Georgia, dad told ABC News. "I know he felt the love because his daddy was there."

Lee said aside from this viral moment, his son rarely cries "unless he's hungry."

"When I hold him and when I talk to him, he just sits there and listens. This is my first time," the father said, adding that since he's a first-time dad, he didn't expect that his son would "be this type of angel."

Lee said it's "amazing" that his video has gone viral, especially since the day of the doctor's visit was a hard day for him. But it also put fatherhood into perspective.

"That night I [spoke] to my son -- he's only 2 months -- and I let him know: 'Son, I want to see you succeed before I die,'" Lee recalled. "I've got to see you succeed."