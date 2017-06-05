An image of a man pushing a lawn mower in front of a moving tornado is creating internet buzz.

Cecilia Wessels of Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, photographed her husband near the funnel-shaped cloud on June 2.

An incredible video of the same twister was shot by Vance Neudorf, also from Three Hills.

"Just before capturing the tornado video, I was driving home from the grocery store and a funnel cloud formed overhead," Neudorf wrote on Facebook. "I pulled over as it was heading directly for my daughter's house. I called and told her to take the grandkids into the basement."

"As I filmed the time-lapse video, I watched as it passed just behind their subdivision in an open field," he added.

"Good Morning America's" chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, shared the photo on her Instagram, writing, "Yes, Canada had a tornado season."

She continued, "Since this happened just east of the Rockies, it looks a lot like those low-precipitation tornadoes that happen in northern Colorado [and] Wyoming."

Zee shared Neudorf's video on Instagram as well.

"If a tornado looks like it is not moving left to right, it may be moving toward or away from you," Zee wrote. "Either way, you see this, even if it's a mile plus away as this one is ... best to find that cellar."