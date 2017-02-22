Grounded passenger jet in India converted into luxury restaurant

Feb 22, 2017, 11:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Hawai Adda is a vegetarian restaurant located inside a repurposed Airbus A320.PlayHawai Adda
WATCH Underwater Restaurant in Belgium Makes a Splash

Airplanes aren't just for globetrotting anymore. In Ludhiana, India, a grounded Airbus A320 is now a restaurant where customers can enjoy a fine dining experience.

PHOTO: The grounded, converted plane is parked in Ludhiana, India. Hawai Adda
The grounded, converted plane is parked in Ludhiana, India.

According to The Daily Mail, Hawai Adda is a vegetarian restaurant, placed creatively within an aircraft formerly owned by Air India.

PHOTO: The restaurant, which opened December 5, took about a year to convert.Hawai Adda
The restaurant, which opened December 5, took about a year to convert.

Underwater Restaurant in Belgium Makes a Splash

Wolfgang Puck Opens Restaurant in Shanghai Disney Resort

The plane can comfortably seat more than 100 diners in its luxurious dining room, cafe and halls.

PHOTO: The passenger jet, which previously belonged to Air India, is now adorned with elegant decor.Hawai Adda
The passenger jet, which previously belonged to Air India, is now adorned with elegant decor.

The interior of the plane took more than a year to convert, according to the Daily Mail.

PHOTO: The seats and benches lining the interior can accommodate up to 72 guests, according to the Daily Mail.Hawai Adda
The seats and benches lining the interior can accommodate up to 72 guests, according to the Daily Mail.

The renovation team redesigned the entire fuselage of the retired plane, but wanted to keep the original structure and a large portion of the wiring, the Daily Mail reported.

PHOTO: Hawai Adda is a vegetarian restaurant located inside a repurposed Airbus A320.Hawai Adda
Hawai Adda is a vegetarian restaurant located inside a repurposed Airbus A320.

On Hawai Adda's Facebook page, the restaurant has advertised a variety of dishes from saffron-infused Indian rice pudding and hot fudge sundae cupcakes to vegan club sandwiches.

Around the world, there are several decommissioned planes that have now become restaurants.