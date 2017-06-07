Guys fill job in viral Craiglist ad for 'generic father' for BBQ

It’s summertime, which means it’s time to fire up the grill. But this group of about 40 guys who call themselves “The Boys,” all in their 20s from the Spokane, Washington, area, didn’t want to throw the shrimp on the barbie alone.

Dane Anderson, the group’s ringleader of sorts, created a Craigslist ad calling for a “Generic Father for Backyard BBQ” to help “The Boys” with a very specific, very enticing list of duties for their “backyard BBQ on June 17th to celebrate beer and each other.”

None of the other “Boys” knew Anderson had posted the ad extending an invitation to a “generic father” to their grilling session until he shared it with them in their closed-group Facebook page where they had been discussing their barbecue plans.

“We all thought it was absolutely hysterical,” one of the other “Boys,” Travis Rybarski, 22, told ABC News of the creative ad. “He did that on his own and he showed us and we started helping him in the process of finding a barbecue dad. We started reviewing applications and interviewing candidates.”

EyeEm/Getty Images

According to the ad, the generic dad’s hilarious duties include:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer)

Bringing your own grill (though this is subject to change. We will provide all of the meat)

Refer to all attendees as "Big Guy,” "Chief,” "Sport,” "Champ" etc. (whilst drinking beer)

Talk about dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc. Funny anecdotes are highly encouraged. All whilst drinking beer.

Rybarski said they’ve have had about 100 applicants to date, and is pleased to announce they’ve hired their first official dad as of Tuesday.

“We’re going to have several barbecue dads now,” he said of the overwhelming response. “This dad has a very heartwarming local story. The guy who reviews our applications hired the guy right on the spot and we all agreed it was the right decision.”

Rybarski didn’t want to reveal too many details about the dad they’ve hired just yet, but did explain that a recent difficult experience the man had endured in his own life made him the perfect choice, worthy of a day relaxing with “The Boys.”

They are still on the hunt for two more “generic” dads, and now, due to their ad’s recent popularity, are thinking about inviting their own dads to the shindig.

“It didn’t make any sense to invite our own dads originally because it was just among our friends,” said Rybarski. “Most of them are a couple hours away. Now that the story has blown up some of our dads might come, but originally it didn’t make any sense. We needed a dad with no strings attached.”

There is one dad in particular “The Boys” would absolutely love to have attend: Bill Murray.

“We haven’t heard anything from him, but he’s kind of just the type to show up at stuff randomly so we decided to throw it out there,” said Rybarksi. “He’s a dude that does random stuff.”

Why are they so intent on having a “generic father” on the grill?

“There’s just something that’s very iconic about having the fatherly figure there and that’s what we were looking for,” he said.