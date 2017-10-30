Halloween spending expected to reach $9.1B and other spooky numbers

Halloween is poised to be more fang-tastic than ever this year!

Over 179 million Americans are planning to participate in Halloween celebrations this year, up 8 million from last year, the National Retail Federation says.

Spending for the holiday is expected to reach a whopping $9.1 billion, up from last year’s record of $8.4 billion, with consumers spending an average of $86.13 each. Americans will spend all that money on costumes, candy, decorations and holiday cards.

The most popular costume among adults is a witch this year, followed by Batman characters. Action and superhero costumes are the most favored children’s costumes, with Batman characters and princess costumes tied for second. The most popular costume for pets is a pumpkin with hot dog costumes following closely behind.

Halloween just wouldn’t be the same without candy, and Americans are expected to spend $2.7 billion on the sweet treats alone, the National Confectioners Association says.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans say that chocolate is their favorite Halloween treat, while candy corn comes in second, with 10 percent of Americans deeming it their favorite.

The NCA says that about 75 percent of all American households will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year.

Happy Halloween!