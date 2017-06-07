Summertime is for fun and relaxation, not spending hours cooking in a hot kitchen.

Elettra Wiedemann launched a food blog devoted to that principle with the goal of helping "impatient people" make delicious food everyday. Now she's put her best hacks and quick recipes in a new cookbook, "Impatient Foodie: 100 Delicious Recipes for a Hectic, Time-Starved World."

Wiedemann joined "Good Morning America" to share her shortcuts that shave down cook times for her summer recipes. Read on for her recipes and hacks.

Quick and easy summer recipes

Muffin-Tin Eggplant Parmigiana



Cut cooking time in half by cutting things up small and baking them in a muffin tin. Works great as an appetizer or full meal.

Davide Luciano





Rossellini Spaghetti



One pan and done! A way to get rid of all your extra herbs in a cheese-topped pasta.

Davide Luciano





Kale Smoothie That Doesn't Taste Green



Don't like greens? Add vanilla whey protein, coconut water (super sweet and no sugar) –- a hack to get your greens and nutrition without really tasting them, and a way to replenish your body to get protein and veggies.

Davide Luciano





Lotte’s Mess



Don't have time to buy dessert or bake an extravagant cake for a party? Try this last minute delicious summer dessert that can be whipped up in minutes.

Davide Luciano

Elettera's extra kitchen tips

Top kitchen gadgets that everyone doesn't realize they should own



Kitchen scale



Heat-resistant spatulas



Rasp-style zester



Kevlar gloves

