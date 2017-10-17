Inside Johnny Carson's $81.5M Malibu mansion

Oct 16, 2017, 5:21 PM ET
The living room inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion features 30-foot high glass ceilings.
It's no secret the late Johnny Carson loved California, and his beloved Malibu beach home is now on the market for $81.5 million.

One of the two bedrooms inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.
One of the two bedrooms inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.

The former "Tonight Show" host famously moved the late night series from New York to California in 1972. Soon after, in the mid-1980s, Carson himself made California his home, buying a property overlooking Point Dume Beach, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The indoor arboretum inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.
The indoor arboretum inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.

Carson lived there until his death in 2005. He was 79.

The home, which also features a guest house and sits on four acres, was designed by architect Ed Niles.

The ocean terrace inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.
The ocean terrace inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.

The main two-bedroom home measures at 7,083 square feet. It features an entertaining lounge space that boasts 30-feet-high glass windows along with an indoor arboretum perfect for any nature lover. The home also has an ocean terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The sundeck, gym and locker room inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.
The sundeck, gym and locker room inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion.

The master suite sits on the home's upper level and has his-and-hers bathrooms and closets, complete with onyx fixtures.

PHOTO: The living room inside the late Johnny Carsons $81.5 million mansion features 30-foot high glass ceilings.Mary E. Nichols/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
The living room inside the late Johnny Carson's $81.5 million mansion features 30-foot high glass ceilings.

Along with a guest home that has two bedrooms of its own, the mansion features a sun deck, pool, waterfall, koi pond, tennis courts, gym and locker room, along with a wine and tasting room.

